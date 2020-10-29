Hillary Clinton praises Chrissy Teigen for sharing her miscarriage

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has offered her support to Chrissy Teigen after the star penned a heartbreaking essay on her pregnancy loss. Photo / Supplied

Hillary Clinton has offered kind words of support to Chrissy Teigen in response to the star's candid essay on losing her unborn son.

Teigen, 34, returned to social media on Tuesday after a month-long break following her pregnancy loss, sharing excerpts from a piece she wrote on her website about the tragedy.

Clinton, 73, went on to share the essay on Twitter, praising the model and author for her bravery.

oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

It prompted an enthusiastic response from Teigen, who said she was "honoured" to have the former Secretary of State's support.

"Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours," Clinton's original tweet read.

I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow. https://t.co/9xv5SBDgGX — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

She added in a follow-up tweet sharing Clinton's words: "I'm so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women's and children's health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow."

On Tuesday, Teigen penned a lengthy essay detailing the ordeal, including the harrowing moment she and husband John Legend were told to say goodbye.

In her deeply emotional essay, Teigen opened up about the pain of losing Jack, and the gratitude she has for all who have shared their similar stories with her.

She also touched on the criticism she received for sharing photos of the tragedy.

When it happened, Teigen said she asked her mother and Legend to take photos of the incident, revealing her husband "hated" it.

"I had asked my mum and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it," she wrote on her website.

"He hated it. I could tell. It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles (the couple's first two children). And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.

"These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Elsewhere in the piece, Teigen described the events leading up to her miscarriage, saying she had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and briefly managed the condition at home.

She told fans she wrote the essay so she could "move on" and "return back to life".

Where to get help:

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389