Hilary Barry will be back in action this week following isolation due to Covid last week. Photo / Instagram @hilarybarry

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has shared that she's out of the woods following a week in isolation due to Covid.

Posting to Facebook this morning, the TVNZ presenter, shared a screenshot of a message telling Barry her "COVID-19 isolation period has ended."

Hilary Barry announced her isolation period is over on Facebook this morning. Photo / Facebook

While it remains unclear whether Barry contracted the virus herself or was a household contact, she captioned her post: "Yay!! But also sending big hugs to everyone else out there battling through Covid. It's not pleasant."

Last week, Barry was absent from her hosting duties on Seven Sharp where she is classed as a critical worker, which means she could have continued to work as a household contact if she had wanted to.

Her week-long absence also meant she missed out on fronting what would have been her 1000th episode of Seven Sharp with co-host Jeremy Wells.

Followers of the popular presenter commented on this morning's post, sharing best wishes for Barry and, with many assuming she had tested positive, warned her to take it easy as she returns to work, lest she develop Long Covid.

"Have missed you Hilary Hope you feel your Ole self again soon. Plz don't over do your work [sic]," wrote one fan.

Another posted: "YAY, !!!!. Looking forward to seeing you back on screen. I'm sure Mr B looked after you well."

She also tweeted earlier in the week, "If I die tomorrow can one of you please agree to answer enquires from my sons on stain removal and cooking instructions? Tks."

If I die tomorrow can one of you please agree to answer enquires from my sons on stain removal and cooking instructions? Tks. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) June 14, 2022

Barry announced her isolation as co-host Jeremy Wells was joined by former Nightline presenter, Sacha McNeil, last Monday and Tuesday, posting to her Instagram a photo of a kereru in a tree with the caption "I've been spending a bit of time watching birds. (7 days actually as per Ministry of Health guidelines.)"

Barry joins a long list of TVNZ presenters who have had to isolate due to the virus. Matty McLean revealed in April he was isolating after testing positive. He, like Barry, revealed the news on Instagram.

Posting a video to his social media account the Breakfast co-host said, "The novel coronavirus must've seen my cocky messages to my friends exclaiming how amazing it was I hadn't been infected yet," he wrote alongside a clip of his positive RAT.

"Feeling fine, but obviously hunkering down at home for a bit. See you soon!"

McLean's diagnosis followed TVNZ deputy political editor Maiki Sherman who shared on Twitter in early April that she and her whānau were Covid-positive.

TVNZ Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson was also off-air in March after potential contact with a positive Covid-19 case, her absence prompted speculation she had indeed contracted the virus. However, posts on her Instagram account later appeared to show she was on a family holiday rather than in Covid-induced isolation.

A spokesperson for TVNZ said, like many Kiwi organisations, they are feeling the impact of Covid but "at this stage", aren't down on presenter numbers.

Asked if there's a chance some old favourite faces may be waiting in the wings, the spokesperson told the Herald the company is "fortunate" to have several presenters who work across numerous programmes and are "very used to covering for each other, which allows presenters to travel for certain stories or take scheduled holidays".