Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells were set to mark 1000 episodes of Seven Sharp together tonight. Photo / TVNZ

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells were set to mark 1000 episodes of Seven Sharp together tonight. Photo / TVNZ

TVNZ's Seven Sharp was set to celebrate its 1000th episode on air tonight.

But with co-host Hilary Barry in Covid-19 isolation, celebrations will have to wait.

A spokesperson for TVNZ told the Herald that Seven Sharp would celebrate the 1000th show next week after Barry finishes her isolation period.

The TV presenter hasn't confirmed whether she has tested positive for the virus but implied she might not be feeling great in a humorous tweet a few days ago.

"If I die tomorrow can one of you please agree to answer enquiries from my sons on stain removal and cooking instructions?" she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Barry took to Instagram to reveal why she has been off-air in recent days.

If I die tomorrow can one of you please agree to answer enquires from my sons on stain removal and cooking instructions? Tks. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) June 14, 2022

Barry is yet to confirm if she has Covid-19 or is isolating as a household contact.

The Seven Sharp presenter was noticeably absent from the show on Monday and Tuesday night, with her co-host Jeremy Wells being joined by Sacha McNeil.

Barry revealed her absence was a result of being in isolation due to Covid.

The TVNZ presenter posted a photo of a kererū in a tree with the caption "I've been spending a bit of time watching birds. (7 days actually as per Ministry of Health guidelines.)"

The presenter, however, would be classed as a critical worker, which means she could continue to work as a household contact, should she wish.

Barry joins a long list of TVNZ presenters who have had to isolate due to the virus. Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson will likely be absent from the morning show next week.

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to reveal she and her son are isolating due to Covid. The Breakfast presenter shared a snap of herself and her son curled up in bed, captioning the post: "We've got this son #day zero".

Clarkson is yet to confirm if she has herself tested positive for Covid-19.