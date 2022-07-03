The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform in Auckland and Dunedin early next year. Photo / Getty Images

Iconic American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are adding two New Zealand stops to their global stadium tour next year.

Possibly the biggest international act to play in Aotearoa since the Covid-19 pandemic began, they're set to play two huge stadium shows in January next year - at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on the 21st and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on the 26th. They'll be joined by none other than rap superstar Post Malone.

Their worldwide tour kicked off in Spain last month after the release of their new album Unlimited Love, with shows in Paris, Dublin, London, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and more.

Not only are Red Hot Chili Peppers one of the bestselling acts in history, they're still one of the most-streamed rock bands today.

Anthony Kiedis (vocals), Flea (bass), Chad Smith (drums), and John Frusciante (guitar) have sold 80 million albums, won six Grammy Awards, generated five billion views on YouTube and 22 billion streams on Spotify, with an average of 21 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Rolling Stone listed Californication, By The Way, and Blood Sugar Sex Magik on its list of 500 greatest albums of all time in 2021.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante will take to the stage in New Zealand with two huge stadium shows. Photo / Supplied

The bandmates have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to their name and countless awards, from eight MTV VMAs to four American Music Awards and three BRIT awards.

They've performed to millions all over the world, headlined Coachella and are the only band to ever sell out three nights at London's Hyde Park.

The band revealed their new album Unlimited Love in April as well as a record-breaking world stadium tour in reunion with guitarist Frusciante.

Kiwis can expect to hear all the hits from across their career, as well as new tracks from the album.

Global rap superstar Post Malone will join the band on tour. Photo / Supplied

They'll also hear from global rap sensation Post Malone, one of the world's bestselling musical artists with over 80 million records sold, who joins them on tour. He's won three American Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, an MTV VMA, and nine Grammy nominations.

Tickets go on sale on Monday July 11.

Red Hot Chili Peppers NZ tour dates for 2023:

•Saturday, January 21 - Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

•Thursday, January 26 - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin