Harvey Weinstein charged with additional crimes

Farber has tentatively set a trial date for November 12 but has said he is open to considering an earlier start.

Weinstein is recovering from emergency heart surgery at a Manhattan hospital to remove fluid from his heart and lungs and was not at this week’s hearing.

Weinstein’s lawyer has said it was unfair for prosecutors to seek to add additional victims to the case after the conviction was overturned.

The one-time Hollywood kingmaker’s health has deteriorated significantly in recent years, according to his representatives, and he is confined to a wheelchair due to back problems.

Despite the reversal of his New York conviction, Weinstein has remained in custody at the Rikers Island jail complex because of a separate rape conviction in California.

He was moved to the prison ward of a New York hospital in July with multiple ailments including Covid-19.

Weinstein’s initial conviction in New York was a milestone for the MeToo movement, in which women accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct.

A jury concluded Weinstein sexually assaulted former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the New York case, and to 16 years in prison for the separate California case.

In that case, a Los Angeles jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object involving one woman but acquitted him of charges relating to a second accuser.

The judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial on the counts where the jury could not reach a verdict, including the allegations made by Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The California conviction was not affected by the New York top court’s decision.

Weinstein has not begun serving the California sentence.

Miramax’s hit movies included Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction.

Weinstein’s film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 after the allegations against him precipitated its implosion.

