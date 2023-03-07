Harry Styles fans wait eagerly in feathers and colour outside Mt Smart, some cueing from 10pm the previous night. Video / NZ Herald

Harry Styles isn’t expected to be on stage until at least 8.40pm tonight but that’s a fact his well-dressed superfans have chosen to ignore.

Sitting outside Mt Smart Stadium at noon today, the Herald spoke to a group of fans who excitedly said they had been in line since 8am but they weren’t even the earliest ones there.

A source revealed to the Herald that a group of sparkly and colourfully dressed superfans had been waiting at the gates since 10pm yesterday and others joined the line at 4am today. Since then thousands of punters have made their way to the stadium in hopes of getting a spot in the crowd as close as possible to their hero.

Harry Styles fans with their concert signs. Photo / Carson Bluck

As for what they’re hoping to see and hear tonight at the concert, one fan’s sign said it all. Written in bold black on a bright pink piece of cardboard was: “I crashed my car to Satellite” along with a picture of her smashed car.

Satellite is a song from the former One Direction member’s most recent album, Harry’s House.

Speaking to the Herald the young woman said she was “all good” before going on to note that the moment she crashed was “perfectly timed with the song like beat drop and everything, I slammed into another car”.

“My first thought after the shock wore off was ‘what song did I crash to?’ and I went on my dashcam footage and it was Harry Styles and I was like ‘of course it is!’.”

Harry Styles fans wait in line ahead of his Auckland show. Photo / Carson Bluck

Other songs fans hope the global star will play include Matilda, Caroline, Fine Line and the unreleased song that has become a concert favourite for Styles, Medicine.

Meanwhile, those hoping to claim a spot in the front or second row shared with the Herald that there is one thing they would ask the Treat People With Kindness singer if given half a chance and that’s “how are you?”

One fan said, “I want to make sure he’s okay because he’s been through a lot lately for this tour and all the travelling, I just want to make sure he’s doing all good, getting some sleep, getting some food, just looking after himself”.

The Herald was only able to talk to a handful of fans before being asked to leave by security personnel who claimed no media were allowed to film on the Mt Smart Stadium site. It’s a decision from Styles’ team adding to the secrecy of the show.

Harry Styles was spotted taking a stroll at the Viaduct in Auckland yesterday ahead of his Mt Smart show tonight March 7. Photo / Supplied

Despite fans being allowed to bring their smartphones to the concert and film when Styles is on stage, New Zealand media outlets have been strictly advised no photographers or videographers are allowed inside the venue.

No reason was given for the decision not to grant media accreditation rights and when asked if any photos of the concert will be made available, Styles’ team said they can provide a live photo but cannot say when.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted in downtown Auckland today, wandering around the Viaduct wearing a blue Adidas zip-up sweater and orange running shoes.

A clip of the moment one starstruck fan and her friends met their hero has been circulating online since last night. In the video, he can be heard telling them, “Nice to meet you guys, hope you have a nice day”, before giving them a thumbs up and a hug.

Harry Styles fans have arrived hours ahead of his show to try get a front row spot. Photo / Carson Bluck

If you’re planning to queue up ahead of tonight’s show, come prepared with a hat or sunscreen as it’s forecast to be sunny in Auckland and there isn’t a lot of shade outside Mt Smart.

Aucklanders - including those not going to the concert - are also being asked to plan their journey carefully as Auckland Transport has warned of “significant” traffic delays.

Free public transport is available all day on regular buses and trains with a concert ticket. Special event buses will depart for Mt Smart from the city centre from midday. They will travel back to the city from the stadium after the concert finishes until midnight.

Penrose Station is closed, so Auckland Transport suggests city passengers take a train to Ōtāhuhu station on the Eastern Line, and then transfer to a bus to Penrose Station, which is a 10-minute walk from Mt Smart.

Harry Styles is performing one Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium tonight.



