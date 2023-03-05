Harry Styles will take the stage at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 7. Photo / AP

Will Harry Styles don a Bunnings hat, do a shoey or take part in New Zealand’s national census when he hits the stage at Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow?

It’s yet to be revealed how the pop superstar will make his mark on Aotearoa but in the meantime, if you’re planning to don a sparkly outfit and head down to the stadium to see the former One Direction singer, there are a few things you need to know.

From how to get there to what to bring, we’ve got you covered - and while gates officially open at 5pm on Tuesday, it’s not yet known when Styles himself will take to the stage.

When does it start?

While gates don’t open at Mt Smart until 5pm tomorrow, eager concertgoers will be able to line up from 8am on Maurice Rd outside the stadium.

If you’re planning to queue up, come prepared with a hat or sunscreen as it’s forecast to be sunny in Auckland tomorrow and there isn’t a lot of shade outside Mt Smart.

The set list for the concert is still under wraps, as is the time Styles himself will take to the stage. But if his recent shows in Australia are anything to go by, we can guess he’ll appear on stage at about 8.40pm and play for about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

How to get there

Auckland Transport has warned concertgoers of “significant” travel delays, so plan your journey accordingly.

Free public transport is available all day on regular buses and trains with your ticket. Special event buses will depart for Mt Smart from the city centre from midday tomorrow. They will travel back to the city from the stadium after the concert finishes until midnight.

Penrose Station is closed, so if you plan to take the train from the city, Auckland Transport suggests training to Ōtāhuhu station on the Eastern Line, and then transferring to a bus to Penrose Station, which is a 10-minute walk from Mt Smart.

Free parking is also available on some streets close to the venue if you plan to park and walk or be dropped off - check Auckland Transport for a detailed list.

What to bring - and what not to bring

If you’ve got a message for Styles and hoping he gets a glimpse, you can bring a sign with you - as long as it’s made of either cloth or paper and is no larger than A3 size.

You can also bring a bag no bigger than an A4 piece of paper, a sealed plastic water bottle up to 750ml full, or an empty plastic bottle of the same size to fill up at free water stations in the venue.

As for food, you can bring a small amount of food prepared at home, like baking, fruit or sandwiches. There are also several catering options at the stadium as well as bar service, so leave the takeaways or commercially prepared food and drinks - including alcohol - at home.

You can’t bring backpacks, umbrellas, chilly bins, illicit drugs, air horns, furniture, cameras bigger than the one on your phone, or any dangerous goods inside the venue - check here for a full list of prohibited items.