Harry Styles was seen with fans at the Viaduct in Auckland. Video / @angelamcleod223 via TikTok

Pop superstar Harry Styles is set to take to the stage at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium tonight, and eager fans are already lining up outside the gates.

But yesterday fans were already spotting the star out and about in downtown Auckland, wandering around the Viaduct wearing a blue Adidas zip-up sweater and orange running shoes.

Fans have been able to line up outside Mt Smart since 8am today - but Auckland Transport is warning concertgoers to plan ahead as gates open at 5pm, just as heavy traffic peaks in the city.

Harry Styles talking and hugging a fan in Auckland today! pic.twitter.com/jH5aDaIyFj — Edward Styles (@haarryismyhome) March 6, 2023

A clip of the moment one starstruck fan and her friends met their hero Styles has been circulating online since last night. In the video, he can be heard telling them, “Nice to meet you guys, hope you have a nice day,” before giving them a thumbs up and a hug.

Eager fans were already lining up to get their hands on Harry Styles merch at the stadium yesterday, with photos and videos of long queues shared to social media.

If you’re planning to queue up ahead of tonight’s show, come prepared with a hat or sunscreen as it’s forecast to be sunny in Auckland and there isn’t a lot of shade outside Mt Smart.

About 40,000 fans are expected to pour into the stadium tonight to watch the former One Direction member perform. It’s his only New Zealand show after a string of concerts in Australia over the past week. The shows are an extension of his Love on Tour world tour, which kicked off in June 2022, with the New Zealand and Australia dates initially postponed due to the pandemic.

And if his Aussie shows are anything to go by, Kiwis can expect to hear all of his biggest hits from his recent albums including Adore You, Treat People With Kindness, Watermelon Sugar, Sign of the Times, and Kiwi.



