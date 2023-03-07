Harry Styles at the Brit Awards. Photo / AP

Harry Styles has landed in Auckland ahead of his Mt Smart concert but it seems there is a shrew of secrecy surrounding the show.

Despite fans being allowed to bring their smartphones to the concert and film any content that occurs when Styles is on stage, New Zealand media outlets have been strictly advised no photographers or videographers are allowed inside the venue.

No reason was given for the decision not to grant media accreditation rights and when asked if any photos of the concert will be made available, Styles’ team said they are able to provide a live photo but cannot confirm when this will be made available.

Further to this, when the Herald arrived at the stadium earlier today to talk to super fans, they were promptly asked to leave and told they weren’t allowed to film on the premises.

Harry Styles grooved across the stage in his new Bunnings hat at an Aussie show. Photo / Supplied

It is not known why there is so much secrecy surrounding the former One Direction member’s concert considering fan-filmed moments circulate online almost seconds after they are filmed.

Many details of the concert are also being kept under wraps however, it was announced that British indie-rock duo Wet Leg will open the show for Styles, after joining him on the Australia leg of his Love On Tour world tour.

The set list for the concert is still under wraps, as is the time Styles himself will take to the stage. But if his recent shows in Australia are anything to go by, we can guess he’ll appear on stage at about 8.40pm and play for about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

It comes after the Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted in downtown Auckland, wandering around the Viaduct wearing a blue Adidas zip-up sweater and orange running shoes.

A clip of the moment one starstruck fan and her friends met their hero Styles has been circulating online since last night. In the video, he can be heard telling them, “Nice to meet you guys, hope you have a nice day,” before giving them a thumbs up and a hug.

Eager fans were already lining up to get their hands on Harry Styles merch at the stadium yesterday, with photos and videos of long queues shared to social media.

If you’re planning to queue up ahead of tonight’s show, come prepared with a hat or sunscreen as it’s forecast to be sunny in Auckland and there isn’t a lot of shade outside Mt Smart.

Aucklanders - both concert-goers and non concert-goers - are also being asked to plan their journey carefully as Auckland Transport has warned of “significant” traffic delays.

Free public transport is available all day on regular buses and trains with your ticket. Special event buses will depart for Mt Smart from the city centre from midday. They will travel back to the city from the stadium after the concert finishes until midnight.

Penrose Station is closed, so if you plan to take the train from the city, Auckland Transport suggests training to Ōtāhuhu station on the Eastern Line, and then transferring to a bus to Penrose Station, which is a 10-minute walk from Mt Smart.

Harry Styles talking and hugging a fan in Auckland today! pic.twitter.com/jH5aDaIyFj — Edward Styles (@haarryismyhome) March 6, 2023

About 40,000 fans are expected to pour into the stadium tonight to watch the former One Direction member perform. It’s his only New Zealand show after a string of concerts in Australia over the past week. The shows are an extension of his Love on Tour world tour, which kicked off in June 2022, with the New Zealand and Australia dates initially postponed due to the pandemic.

While details of his set list and the exact time the star is due to come on stage have been kept tightly under wraps, if his Aussie shows are anything to go by, Kiwis can expect to hear all of his biggest hits from his recent albums including Adore You, Treat People With Kindness, Watermelon Sugar, Sign of the Times, and Kiwi.