Warwick Davis and wife Samantha Davis attend the world premiere of Rush at Odeon Leicester Square on September 2, 2013. Samantha Davis recently died at the age of 53. Photo / Getty

Warwick Davis’ wife Samantha has died at the age of 53.

The Harry Potter and Tenable star, 54, announced her passing by saying his “favourite human” had died on March 24.

Warwick, who met Samantha on the set of Willow in 1988 and married three years later, said in a statement, “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

“Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No [third series of] An Idiot Abroad.”

Warwick added his late wife was his most “trusted confidante” and an “ardent supporter of everything I did in my career”.

The couple’s children, Harrison and Annabelle, added in their tribute: “Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.

“Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

Actress Samantha’s father Peter was an extra alongside her in Willow. She had achondroplasia - a bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism.

To mark her birthday, Warwick posted a tribute to his “beautiful wife” on social media platform X, saying, “I so admire how she faces life’s challenges with dignity, energy and courage - she’s an inspiration.”

Warwick was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita - a rare genetic form of dwarfism - that was inherited by he and Samantha’s daughter Annabelle and son Harrison.

Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis and Annabelle Davis attend the premiere of Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's series Willow at the Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022. Photo / Getty

He previously revealed how he and Samantha’s conditions resulted in the deaths of two of their babies.

The first, Lloyd, died after nine days as his lungs were too small to support normal function, and they lost their son George when Samantha was 19 weeks pregnant.

Warwick said the deaths brought him closer to his wife, adding: “That kind of stuff just makes you stronger.”