Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses during charity event

The star was stretchered off the course for medical attention. Photo / Getty Images

The star was stretchered off the course for medical attention. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapsed during a celebrity golf tournament in Wisconsin on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, best known for his role as "Draco Malfoy" in the Harry Potter franchise is understood to have collapsed at the 18th hole.

The actor struggled as he waited for medical assistance. Photo / Getty

Pictures show Felton surrounded by a group of people after the incident as he waited for medical assistance.

Felton appeared conscious but looked as though he was struggling to stand by himself as multiple people helped him onto a buggy.

Spectators clapped as the actor was stretchered off the course to receive medical treatment.

Felton's current condition is unknown, as is the cause of the incident.

Felton was competing for Europe in the six-a-side Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, which is now a traditional curtain-raiser for the real thing.

His celebrity teammates included Teemu Selanne, Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoc, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, AJ Hawk, Dan Jansen, Alessandro Del Piero, Kelly Slater and Sasha Vujacic.

The actor and his reps are yet to comment on the incident - that happened just one day after his 34th birthday.