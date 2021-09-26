Harry Potter star Tom Felton breaks silence on 'scary' collapse

Tom Felton posted a video to his Instagram to thank his fans and let them know he is 'on the road to recovery.' Video / Tom Felton

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has taken to social media to update fans on his condition after suffering a "scary" health incident.

The 34-year-old actor assured his followers that he was "on the mend" after collapsing during a celebrity golf match at the Ryder Cup tournament in Wisconsin last week.

"Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent," Felton said in the video.

Tom Felton is seen here on the first tee during the celebrity golf match that took place in Wisconsin last week, he later collapsed on the course. Photo / Getty Images

"Bit of a scary episode, really — but on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me. So thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon because I am on the mend, officially."

Switching into a singing voice, he added: "Don't you worry 'cause Tom will be doing fine ... So don't you worry, Tom will be doing fine."

Felton was loaded onto a stretcher on the golf course on Thursday after reportedly collapsing at the 18th hole, and driven off for medical attention.

The PGA of America confirmed the incident in a statement to CNN shortly afterwards.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," a spokesperson said.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series - a role he landed at just 14 years of age. Photo / Warner Bros.

Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the magical franchise – a role he landed at just 14 years of age.

He went on to appear in all eight Harry Potter movies.

The actor will next appear in Save The Cinema, a film which tells the true story of a hairdresser in Wales who launched a campaign to save a theatre from closure.