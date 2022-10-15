UK actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday. He was 72. Photo / Supplied

UK actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday. He was 72. Photo / Supplied

Robbie Coltrane tearfully paid tribute to the Harry Potter franchise in his last known film appearance.

The Cracker actor, who died aged 72 on Friday and was famed for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the Potter films, appeared in the HBO special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, aired on New Year's Day.

He was seen deep in conversation with his Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson during filming in what is thought to be his last public photo.

Robbie said in the reunion film: "It's the end of an era. Ten years of my life. My children have grown up during it."

Holding back tears, he added: "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children.

"So, you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easily... I'll not be here, sadly... but Hagrid will, yes."

UK actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at 72. Photo / Getty Images

JK Rowling hailed the late Robbie Coltrane as a "complete one off" on Twitter around half an hour after his death was announced by his agent.

She tweeted: "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe added Robbie "used to keep us laughing constantly" in his tribute.

He said in a statement to Variety: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his "Harry Potter" co-star Robbie Coltrane. Photo / Supplied

And Fred Weasley actor James Phelps recalled Robbie Coltrane's kindness on the Potter films, saying on Twitter: "I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great'. Thank you for that x."

Robbie's agent Belinda Wright said on Friday evening: "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14... for me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client.

"As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

She added the actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell, a sculptor who Robbie married in 1999 and divorced four years later.