Former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has unveiled a character 'Emma Memma' entertaining kids using a mix of English and sign language. Video / Supplied

Kiwi families could one day be picnicking on the Eden Park turf as they're entertained by a former Wiggle whose new kids' entertainment identity - and sidekick - come with an inclusive focus.

Emma Watkins was a member of the mega-successful Wiggles musical children's act for more than a decade, becoming the first female Wiggle when she pulled on the yellow skivvy in 2012.

Since leaving the group last year, she's debuted a new character, Emma Memma, who performs alongside Elvin Melvin - played by Elvin Lam, who is deaf.

The pair and their support team are in Auckland as part of future plans to perform at Eden Park, possibly in just over a year's time.

The move is the latest in a long line of diversification projects for the suburban Auckland stadium, most famously used for international rugby and cricket, including a rooftop zipline, glamping, golf, cultural events and music concerts.

Emma 'Emma Memma' Watkins and Elvin 'Elvin Melvin' Lam with young Kiwi fans, from left, Anastasia Sautner, 4, Ariana Bivanco-Coutts, 4, Amelia Sautner, 2, and Nina Govind, 4. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Eden Park was there to serve the people of Auckland, and family entertainment should be part of that, the park's chief executive, Nick Sautner, said.

"There is no doubt that young families are looking for experiences that create lasting memories.



"I'm looking forward to the Fortress that is synonymous with the All Blacks and Black Ferns to be painted orange, green and pink for our first Picnic on the Park, an annual event that can be replicated across the world."



No dates have been set, but it was likely to take place in the summer of 2023/24.



The wonderful thing about Watkins' new character and sidekick was the inclusivity through the use of sign language, said Sautner, whose two young children are among Watkins and Lam's growing fanbase.

Emma Watkins was a Wiggle for more than a decade. She's pictured with fellow Wiggles, from left, Anthony Field, Simon Pryce and Lachlan Gillespie in 2014. File photo / Supplied

The Wiggles had been a fantastic experience and allowed her to meet many families, but when touring stopped during the pandemic she had time to reflect on what was important, Watkins said.

"For me it was about my studies and how I could integrate dance and sign language in a better way, and that's what the three of us have been working towards."

Watkins, Lam and deaf consultant Sue Jo Wright worked together to develop the Emma Memma and Elvin Melvin show.

Watkins began learning sign language more than a decade ago and is currently doing her PhD research on sign language, dance and film.

The latest project was her dream "even before I joined the Wiggles", after growing up with deaf friends, she said.

"We were trying to include it in the Wiggles too, sometimes we'd have interpreters on the side of the stage, but in the last 10 years I've actually noticed that then children are turning away from the action on the stage."

With their show, children would see not only Elvin Melvin using sign language but also his facial expressions and body movement, said Lam, who is a dancer and visual artist.

He hadn't danced as a child because his family didn't believe deaf people could dance, and he wanted others to discover, as he had, that wasn't true.

"It doesn't matter if you're deaf or hearing, anybody can learn to dance."