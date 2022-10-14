UK actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at 72.
"Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," his agent Belinda Wright said in a statement.
Wright added: "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."
Wright said he died today at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.
Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series "Cracker," for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.
He played the gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.
Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough".
Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries "National Treasure".
Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.
- AP