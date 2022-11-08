Actor Leslie Phillips, the voice behind the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has been described as a “true gentleman, a fantastic actor.” Photo / Getty Images

Leslie Phillips, the man who the voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter series “with such inimitable wit and style” has died.

Controversial British TV show host Piers Morgan has paid tribute to the “wonderful” Phillips following his death at the age of 96.

The comedy actor - who was best known for his roles in the Carry On films and also voiced the magical Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter series - passed away on Monday following a long illness and now TV star Piers, 57, has hailed him as “superb” performer and remembered his roles and famous catchphrases.

He tweeted: “Wonderful character and superb comedy actor, best known for his what he called his ‘lecherous twit’ roles in the ‘Carry On’ and ‘Doctor In The House’ films with his catchphrases, ‘Ding Dong’, ‘Well, Hello’ and ‘I Say..’ Sad news.”

RIP Leslie Phillips, 98.

Wonderful character & superb comedy actor, best known for his what he called his 'lecherous twit' roles in the Carry On & Doctor In The House films with his catchphrases, 'Ding Dong', 'Well, Hello' and 'I Say..' Sad news. pic.twitter.com/EzzjGstp7U — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, former Benidorm actor Tony Maudsley tweeted a photo of himself and Leslie when they starred together on a project and noted that working with the late star was a “joy.”

He tweeted: “RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy. And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to)”.

RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy. And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/77231UnZzt — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) November 8, 2022

Other famous faces to have expressed their grief at the loss of Leslie include presenter Tony Shepherd, who noted that “sadly he didn’t get to ‘Carry On’ until 100″ while EastEnders actor Stuart Anthony called Leslie a “true gentleman, a fantastic actor” the nicest man [he] had ever met.”

Following his death, wife Zara, 63, said: “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.

“He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went. When we married he cheekily introduced me to the press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen.”