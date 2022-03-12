Hayley Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, was rushed to hospital "a few days ago" following a "medical emergency" related to the brain. Photo / Getty Images

Hayley Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, is thought to have been admitted to a Palm Springs area hospital "a few days ago" following a "medical emergency" related to the brain which doctors believe could also be related to Covid-19, according to TMZ.

While the 25-year-old model is now said to have been released from hospital, the outlet reported that the condition "affected the way she moved, and the symptoms are typical for much older people", with a source claiming that doctors had run a number of tests and are still trying to conclude the root cause of the problem.

Hailey took to Instagram on Friday to post a prayer where she urged fans to not "fret or worry" about difficulties in life.

She said: "Don't fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God's wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It's wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the centre of your life."

The news of Hailey's reported health struggle comes just weeks after Sorry hitmaker Justin was forced to postpone a Las Vegas concert after he and some members of his touring team had tested positive for Covid-19 but was said to be "feeling OK."

At the time, Justin's team explained in a statement,: "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.

"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase."