Guy Sebastian humiliated by wife Jules Sebastian live on air confession about their sex life

The couple waited to be married before they had sex. Photo / Instagram

Guy Sebastian has always been extremely candid about the intimate details of his marriage to wife Jules Sebastian.

Now, the couple have gone into specifics in a game of Cost Of Love on KISS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday.

The game on the Australian radio station involved Jules having to guess Guy's answers to random questions.

Almost instantly, the stylist threw her husband under the bus with a pubic hair question.

Referencing Guy's afro that he was so beloved for on Idol, Jackie asked, "Did he also have a fro downstairs?"

"Yes!" Jules answered quickly.

Guy was in shock. "What?! Are you serious?" he asked.

"The question was 'used to'," clarified Jules.

Jules and Guy Sebastian first met when they were 13 years old. Photo / Instagram

"Did I have bushy b****?"

"I can't believe I said yes," laughed Jules.

"Well I am personally rocked by this because I have always prided myself on manscaping," a very embarrassed Guy added.

The Voice coach, 39, also revealed that keeping his hands off his wife before marriage was extremely hard, as their Christian faith meant that they were not physically intimate before marriage.

"We waited. That was a massive punish," he said during the game.

Guy added: "You cut the bit off where I did say exactly what Kyle said, a lot of pent up of … Christians … young couples who naturally want to rip off each other's clothes and end up pushing every boundary they can and do pretty much everything but."

It's not the first time the singer has opened up about his sex life.

In 2018, he discussed on the same radio show a time when he tried to get Jules involved in raunchy role play.

"We were talking about doing a scenario like they did on Modern Family, where we just meet each other at a bar and I'm not Guy Sebastian – I'm just some bloke and we just sort of get into character," he said.

Unfortunately, Jules wasn't keen on the idea at all.

"There's never any time for anything that's remotely kinky, and even when I try to send some kinky stuff, it always gets shut down," he said.

"I mean, what I was asking before was absolutely filthy though, and it does sound painful when I think about it."

Guy is a devout Christian, who didn't lose his virginity until he was 26, and wife Jules was much the same, also waiting for marriage.

"It was definitely a world that opened up for me and it was great," Guy told news.com.au at the time.

"I'm very lucky to still be in love and still have a wife I'm very attracted to. It was worth the wait."

The stylist previously told Kyle and Jackie O that losing her virginity on her wedding night was "the best night of my life".

Jules and Guy first met when they were 13 at a church group before tying the knot in 2008. They are now the proud parents of two gorgeous kids together, sons Hudson, 8, and Archer, 6.