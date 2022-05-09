Guy Sebastian has accused his former manager Titus Day of embezzling funds from him.

The NSW District Court Judge who was presiding over the trial of Guy Sebastian's former manager has died.

Judge Peter Zahra suffered a suspected stroke on Thursday, two days after the trial of Titus Day began in Sydney.

Day has pleaded not guilty to 50 counts of fraudulently embezzling $900,000 worth of royalty, performance and ambassador payments which were allegedly meant to go to Sebastian.

The trial was adjourned to Monday and when jurors returned to court they were told a new judge would be appointed.

"Unfortunately Judge Zahra passed away," Judge James Bennett told the jury on Monday.

"He's a very good friend.

"Everyone here is feeling the loss as you can imagine."

Sebastian was due to continue giving evidence when the trial resumed on Tuesday, but he tested positive for Covid-19 and entered isolation for a week.

Judge Bennett said the trial would resume on May 16.

News of judge Zahra's death has sent shockwaves through legal circles.

He has been remembered as a fair and intelligent man.

Massive loss for the NSW Justice System, with the passing of Judge Peter Zahra SC yesterday, after suffering a stroke last week. Always fair. A big advocate for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/8zfEglvlPd — Leonie Ryan (@LeonieFRyan) May 9, 2022

Judge Zahra spent several decades working as a high-profile defence solicitor before he was appointed to the NSW District Court in 2007.

He has presided over numerous highly publicised cases, including the sentencing of disgraced former Hey Dad! and child sex offender Robert Hughes.