The Adelaide woman copped a hit when Axl Rose threw his microphone into the crowd. Photo / Supplied

An Adelaide woman was left with blood everywhere after a microphone thrown by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose hit her in the face.

Rebecca Howe was left with two black eyes and a busted-up nose after the incident at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night, the Adelaide Advertiser reports. The band will be playing at Eden Park on December 10.

Rose threw his microphone into the audience after the band’s last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City, but it hit Howe and caused her nose to bleed.

Singer Axl Rose (left) photographed at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium with guitarist Slash. Photo / Supplied

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City”, Howe said.

“He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

While the microphone was caught by another member of the audience, Howe was left hyperventilating and in a state of “shock”.

“My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in,’” she said.

An off-duty police officer helped move her to the side of the crowd, but Howe says the incident could have been deadly.

“What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye … what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?” she said.

“If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

Earlier this week, Rose slammed an Australian fan at the Gold Coast concert for attempting to film drone footage flying a drone in front of the stage.

He later shared an extended statement on Twitter.

“Had a few drones in this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive,” the statement read.

“Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just OK to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on the stage.

“According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events.”

Rose also asked people to refrain from bringing drones to future concerts.



