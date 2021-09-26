Guns N' Roses announce Eden Park concert for 2022

Guns N' Roses will play a concert at Eden Park in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Guns N' Roses will be the first international band to play a concert at Eden Park.

The band are excited to play a big stadium show for New Zealand fans, and said in a statement: "New Zealand, we can't wait to see you bigger and better next summer!"

After rescheduling their 2021 tour dates, Guns N' Roses are set to rock Auckland with a three-hour set on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The band's Wellington tour date has been rescheduled until Thursday, December 8, 2022, and current ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will remain valid and fans will be seated in the same spot.

Guns N' Roses were scheduled to play a show in Dunedin but in a press release this morning the promoter said it was not able to be rescheduled.

To soften the blow for South Island fans, Dunedin ticketholders will be granted access to a special presale from Friday, October 1, at 10am to Sunday, October 3, at 10pm.

Promoter TEG Dainty said it will work with relevant authorities and venue operators to develop and implement Covid safety plans.

Tickets for Auckland's Eden Park show will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, October 7.

Six60's historic Eden Park show

A New Zealand band made history as the first to ever headline a gig at the famous sports' stadium; with the only other music performances there restricted to small cameos from groups before and after sporting events.

Six60 played to a 50,000-strong crowd in April after campaigning for Eden Park to be allowed to let the event go ahead.

Previously, a minority of residents had formally opposed the prospect.

But earlier this year the trust board successfully gained consent for up to six concerts in any 12-month period.

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.

The public hearings were held late last year and three independent commissioners considered evidence from the Eden Park Trust and submitters, which included the expert assessments of technical specialists, before making their decision. They concluded the identified adverse effects can be adequately avoided or mitigated if conducted in accordance with detailed conditions of consent.

A large number of submissions were received on the application with 2966 in support, and 180 in opposition.