Guns N' Roses announce New Zealand tour

Guns N' Roses have announced New Zealand's first post-Covid tour. Photo / Supplied

Rock legends Guns N' Roses have announced a New Zealand tour in 2021.

The band will hit Wellington's Sky Stadium on Friday 19 November before performing their first-ever South Island concert at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday 21 November.

Guns N' Roses will come to New Zealand after a multi-city tour of Australia, where they will quarantine upon arrival.

"Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying," said spokesperson Paul Dainty.

"Now that COVID-related restrictions are easing, New Zealanders can look forward to the return of large-scale stadium events such as this and, let's face it, Guns N' Roses deliver every single time."

Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N' Roses has gone on to sell over 5 million tickets worldwide on the Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Guns N' Roses' are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Tickets for the New Zealand shows go on sale from Thursday 26 November at 10am.