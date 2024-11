Green Party MP Kahurangi Carter said Kiwis were known for their love of spoofs, parodies and dark humour.

By RNZ

A law change to protect comedians, critics and artists who make memes and poke fun at others will be debated in Parliament.

The Green Party’s Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Bill was pulled from the ballot on Friday.

It will allow people to use a copyright work for parody or satire, such as memes.

Green Party MP Kahurangi Carter said Kiwis were known for their love of spoofs, parodies and dark humour.