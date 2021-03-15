Grammys 2021: Beyonce makes Grammy's history with 28th win

Beyonce now hols the record for the most Grammy Awards won by a single female artist, stealing the honour from country-folk singer Alison Krauss. Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

With a Grammy win in the category of Best R&B performance for her track, 'Black Parade', Beyonce overtook country-folk legend Alison Krauss for the most Grammy Awards won by a female artist.

The win was the singer's 28th Grammy award and one most punters expected her to win. Presented by Jimmy Jam and Babyface, it quickly became clear that the award was going to Queen Bey when the presenters opened the envelope and gushed that we were witnessing "history" in the making.

Looking visibly shaken, Beyonce seemed to take some time to absorb the news, with husband Jay-Z gallantly walking her the few steps to the stage.

"I am so honoured, I'm so excited," Beyonce said as she accepted her award. "I know my two daughters and my son are watching."

The mum of three shared how proud she was of daughter Blue Ivy, who won her own Grammy Award earlier in the night.

Winning best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," Blue Ivy Carter, 9, who shares the award with her famous mum, is the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy.

Beyonce also took to the stage to accept an award with Megan Thee Stallion earlier in the evening. The rapper's winning track 'Savage', which was a remix collaboration with Beyonce, won the award for Best Rap Song.

"I definitely want to say thank you to Beyonce," Megan said on stage, sharing that she'd always wanted to grow up to be "the rap Beyonce".

Beyonce then took to the microphone after Megan, telling her she was "so proud". Their track was nominated for multiple awards in different categories including Record of the Year.

Earlier in the evening Megan wowed with a live perfomance of the track, as well as a show-stopping duet with Cardi B, performing their suggestive track, W.A.P.