Grammy nominations 2022: Olivia Rodrigo's big moment, Lorde misses out

Despite her third album Solar Power scraping in just before the cut-off release date for this year's awards, the New Zealand artist did not make the list of nominees.
However, her main collaborator Jack Antonoff is up for the producer of the year award, and worked on several major albums to earn the honour. He worked on albums by St Vincent, Clairo, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey - plus his own band's record.
Lorde won two Grammy awards in 2013 for song of the year and best solo pop performance for Royals. Her second album Melodrama earned an album of the year nomination in 2017, but lost out to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.
During the nominations ceremony, an embarrassing blunder forced the Grammys bosses to backtrack after skipping out on one of the biggest breakout stars.
Olivia Rodrigo is just 18, and earned seven Grammy nominations off the back of her hit song Driver's License and debut album Sour.
But the moment her first-ever Grammy nomination was read was overshadowed when the announcer missed her name entirely.
The presenter read the nominees for best music video - AC/DC, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. But she missed Rodrigo's nomination for Good 4 U, despite her name flashing up on the screen, Metro UK reports.
And her fans were quick to point out the blunder online:
Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy soon apologised for the error.
"First, I'd like to mention, there was one nominee we didn't announce in the best music video category, and that's Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo," he said, and congratulated her on the nomination.
Rodrigo is poised for Grammys greatness after earning a total of seven nominations, including nods in the album of the year, best solo performance, and best new artist categories.
Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are all tied for the second-most nominations, each earning eight.
Billie Eilish is also up for seven awards.
The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022 (February 1 NZT).
Read the list of nominees in the major categories below.
Grammy nominations: Major categories
Record of the year
I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
Freedom
Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Album of the year
We Are
Jon Batiste
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Montero
Lil Nas X
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year (songwriting award)
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You
H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat ft. SZA
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
Peaches
Justin Bieber
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Best new artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best pop solo performance
Anyone
Justin Bieber
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop duo/group performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter
BTS
Higher Power
Coldplay
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best pop vocal album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Best rap album
The Off-Season
J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy
Drake
King's Disease II
Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator
Donda
Kanye West
Best rock album
Power Up
AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters
McCartney III
Paul McCartney
Best R&B album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra
We Are
Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan