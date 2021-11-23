Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Grammy nominations 2022: Olivia Rodrigo's big moment, Lorde misses out

5 minutes to read
Lorde missed out on Grammy nominations for her latest album Solar Power. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Despite her third album Solar Power scraping in just before the cut-off release date for this year's awards, the New Zealand artist did not make the list of nominees.

However, her main collaborator Jack Antonoff is up for the producer of the year award, and worked on several major albums to earn the honour. He worked on albums by St Vincent, Clairo, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey - plus his own band's record.

Lorde won two Grammy awards in 2013 for song of the year and best solo pop performance for Royals. Her second album Melodrama earned an album of the year nomination in 2017, but lost out to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.

During the nominations ceremony, an embarrassing blunder forced the Grammys bosses to backtrack after skipping out on one of the biggest breakout stars.

Olivia Rodrigo is just 18, and earned seven Grammy nominations off the back of her hit song Driver's License and debut album Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo's first big Grammy nomination moment was ruined when a presenter missed her name. Photo / AP
But the moment her first-ever Grammy nomination was read was overshadowed when the announcer missed her name entirely.

The presenter read the nominees for best music video - AC/DC, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. But she missed Rodrigo's nomination for Good 4 U, despite her name flashing up on the screen, Metro UK reports.

And her fans were quick to point out the blunder online:

Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy soon apologised for the error.

"First, I'd like to mention, there was one nominee we didn't announce in the best music video category, and that's Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo," he said, and congratulated her on the nomination.

Rodrigo is poised for Grammys greatness after earning a total of seven nominations, including nods in the album of the year, best solo performance, and best new artist categories.

Jon Batiste leads the Grammy nominations. Photo / AP
Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are all tied for the second-most nominations, each earning eight.

Billie Eilish is also up for seven awards.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022 (February 1 NZT).

Read the list of nominees in the major categories below.

Grammy nominations: Major categories

Record of the year

I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA

Freedom
Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time
Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X

drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic

Album of the year

We Are
Jon Batiste

Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat

Taylor Swift won the album of the year award this year, and she is nominated next year too. Photo / AP
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.

Montero
Lil Nas X

Sour
Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore
Taylor Swift


Song of the Year (songwriting award)

Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You
H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Justin Bieber scored an impressive amount of nominations. Photo / AP
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat ft. SZA

Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X

Peaches
Justin Bieber

Right On Time
Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Will Billie Eilish repeat her Grammys glory with her second album Happier Than Ever? Photo / AP
Best pop solo performance

Anyone
Justin Bieber

Right On Time
Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Positions
Ariana Grande

drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop duo/group performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter
BTS

Higher Power
Coldplay

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Positions
Ariana Grande

Doja Cat. Photo / AP
Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best rap album

The Off-Season
J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy
Drake

King's Disease II
Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator

Donda
Kanye West

Best rock album

Power Up
AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters

McCartney III
Paul McCartney

Best R&B album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra

We Are
Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.

Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan