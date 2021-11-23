Grammy nominations 2022: Olivia Rodrigo's big moment, Lorde misses out

Lorde missed out on Grammy nominations for her latest album Solar Power. Photo / AP

Lorde missed out on Grammy nominations for her latest album Solar Power. Photo / AP

Despite her third album Solar Power scraping in just before the cut-off release date for this year's awards, the New Zealand artist did not make the list of nominees.

However, her main collaborator Jack Antonoff is up for the producer of the year award, and worked on several major albums to earn the honour. He worked on albums by St Vincent, Clairo, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey - plus his own band's record.

Lorde won two Grammy awards in 2013 for song of the year and best solo pop performance for Royals. Her second album Melodrama earned an album of the year nomination in 2017, but lost out to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.

congrats to taylor and annie im so damn honored to be with you on these albums... and ..... to taylor, annie, lana, bleachers, ella and clairo for collectively kicking my little ass into the producer category! wild~ — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 23, 2021

.@lorde didn’t receive any nominations at this year’s #GRAMMYS despite “Solar Power” being eligible. — Lorde Charts (@LordeOnChart) November 23, 2021

During the nominations ceremony, an embarrassing blunder forced the Grammys bosses to backtrack after skipping out on one of the biggest breakout stars.

Olivia Rodrigo is just 18, and earned seven Grammy nominations off the back of her hit song Driver's License and debut album Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo's first big Grammy nomination moment was ruined when a presenter missed her name. Photo / AP

But the moment her first-ever Grammy nomination was read was overshadowed when the announcer missed her name entirely.

The presenter read the nominees for best music video - AC/DC, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. But she missed Rodrigo's nomination for Good 4 U, despite her name flashing up on the screen, Metro UK reports.

And her fans were quick to point out the blunder online:

#GRAMMYs Hey @RecordingAcad the woman forgot to mention Olivia Rodrigo. She must be devastaded. — Érika ~~ ❤️🧣 (@MissMistery_) November 23, 2021

did she just skip olivia rodrigo good for you ?????? i would be sooo mad if i was her #GRAMMYs — everyday is jeongyeon's day (@nesrine1DD) November 23, 2021

Did she really skip Olivia Rodrigo ? #GRAMMYs — Promise1D ᴺᴸᶻᴸᴴ ❄️💨☀️💧 (@Elise__DM) November 23, 2021

Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy soon apologised for the error.

"First, I'd like to mention, there was one nominee we didn't announce in the best music video category, and that's Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo," he said, and congratulated her on the nomination.

Rodrigo is poised for Grammys greatness after earning a total of seven nominations, including nods in the album of the year, best solo performance, and best new artist categories.

Jon Batiste leads the Grammy nominations. Photo / AP

Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are all tied for the second-most nominations, each earning eight.

Billie Eilish is also up for seven awards.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022 (February 1 NZT).

Read the list of nominees in the major categories below.

Grammy nominations: Major categories

Record of the year

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

Freedom

Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Album of the year

We Are

Jon Batiste

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift won the album of the year award this year, and she is nominated next year too. Photo / AP

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Montero

Lil Nas X

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore

Taylor Swift



Song of the Year (songwriting award)

Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You

H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Justin Bieber scored an impressive amount of nominations. Photo / AP

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat ft. SZA

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Peaches

Justin Bieber

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab



Jimmie Allen



Baby Keem



FINNEAS



Glass Animals



Japanese Breakfast



The Kid LAROI



Arlo Parks



Olivia Rodrigo



Saweetie

Will Billie Eilish repeat her Grammys glory with her second album Happier Than Ever? Photo / AP

Best pop solo performance

Anyone

Justin Bieber



Right On Time

Brandi Carlile



Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Positions

Ariana Grande



drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop duo/group performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Lonely

Justin Bieber & benny blanco



Butter

BTS



Higher Power

Coldplay



Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber



Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat



Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Positions

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat. Photo / AP

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best rap album

The Off-Season

J. Cole



Certified Lover Boy

Drake



King's Disease II

Nas



Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator



Donda

Kanye West

Best rock album

Power Up

AC/DC



Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Black Pumas



No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell



Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters



McCartney III

Paul McCartney

Best R&B album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra



We Are

Jon Batiste



Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges



Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.



Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan