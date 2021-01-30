Grammy-nominated musician Sophie Xeon falls to death in 'terrible accident'

Sophie Xeon fell to her death in a "terrible accident" in Greece. Photo / Instagram

Music star and Grammy-nominee Sophie Xeon has tragically passed away after falling to her death while watching a full moon in Greece.

Her label has called the shocking incident a "terrible accident".

The statement from Transgressive read: "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell."

The 34-year-old Scottish artist, 34, known to her fans as SOPHIE, worked with stars like Madonna and Charlie XCX and was nominated for a Grammy award in 2018.

She was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2018 debut album Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides.

Xeon was said to be a trans icon to many, with her team hailing her as a "pioneer of a new sound".

Their statement on Twitter read: "It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident."

Friends and fans have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Xeon, including producer Nile Rogers who tweeted: "#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 @southbankcentre"

QueensChristine added: "Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman.

"I can't believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

Fans have shared their tributes to the artist, writing there with "never be anyone like you" and declaring the artist and her legacy as "one of a kind".

i love you sophie xeon there will never be anyone like you pic.twitter.com/evNpJzVqLM — fabi (@socialusts) January 30, 2021