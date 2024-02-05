Award-winner Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the 66th Grammys in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

It’s the music industry’s biggest night of the year, with stars rolling up to the 66th Grammy Awards.

Celebrity style has never been more in the spotlight, as brands align with star power and the awards circuit provides a vehicle for content. And with a high-calibre, women-dominated line-up — including SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste, Fred again... and Dua Lipa — of consistently well-dressed nominees this year, all eyes are trained on the red carpet.

Will we see some history-making outfits? Are stars going to use the platform to make an overt statement or challenge the status quo? And as the content economy reacts to the awards — labelling looks #mobwife or whatever renamed classification is trending this week — how will TikTok users navigate Universal Music’s standoff with the app, which sees some of the world’s most popular musicians disappearing from the popular platform?

Whether you’re tuning into the ceremony, following the New Zealand Herald live blog, or awaiting Viva’s in-depth red carpet analysis to come this afternoon, we’ll seek to answer these questions and anything else the Grammys give light to.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

One of the early arrivals, actress and activist Laverne Cox.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision, AP

Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — are nominated for album of the year for The Record.

Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét Gaines

Victoria Monét with Hazel Monét Gaines on the red carpet at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

In a sweet and fitting red carpet moment — Monét is nominated for record of the year for On My Mama, from her debut album Jaguar II, which she says was written while experiencing postpartum depression — the singer-songwriter brought daughter Hazel to the Grammy Awards.

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Singer Dawn Richard in a striking look, one of several red outfits to walk the carpet so far.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

A shimmering Dua Lipa shimmied down the red carpet ahead of her performance at the Grammys.

Finneas and Billie Eilish

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

Billie Eilish, whose Barbie single What Was I Made For? is nominated for record of the year, arrived with brother Finneas.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Jackson paired a revealing dress with hidden tattoos (a band partnership apparently).

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

A glittering couple, singer Jessica Betts and Emmy-winner Niecy Nash walked the Grammy’s carpet.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

A high-volume look from Miley Cyrus, who is nominated for record of the year for Flowers, as well as both album of the year and best pop vocal album for Endless Summer Vacation.

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Singer and actor Fantasia Barrino walked the red carpet in distinctive accessories.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Complementary looks from Harris and Hope at the awards, with the DJ-producer doubling down on pattern.

Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Super producer Jack Antonoff arrived without his signature glasses. He’s nominated for not one but two releases for the song of the year award: (alongside Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew) Del Rey’s for A&W, and co-writing with Taylor Swift for her hit Anti-Hero.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Heidi Klum chose a very Heidi look.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

A mature look on young singer Olivia Rodrigo, who’s nominated for best pop album for Guts, and song of the year, alongside Daniel Nigro, for Vampire.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Nominated for multiple Grammy awards — best record for Worship, album of the year for World Music Radio, and song of the year for Butterfly — Jon Batiste stepped out in a sharp look.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

The Princess of Pop, Kylie Minogue, matched the red carpet. She won best pop dance recording for Padam Padam, beating fellow Aussie Troye Sivan.

Summer Walker

Summer Walker arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Singer Summer Walker, nominated for best R&B album for Clear 2: Soft Life EP, is amongst the flock of stars at the tail end of red carpet arrivals.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Nominated for both best rap song and best melodic rap performance for Attention, Doja Cat is a vision.

Sofia Richie

Sofa Richie arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

A subdued look from Sofia Richie.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir casual look but a great shade of green.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Another star to don feathers: British singer Ellie Goulding.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Channelling her inner ice queen is Christina Aguilera.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

The singer was one of several stars to wear white.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

Monae never disappoints, and this might be the best look of the night.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

The reality star, singer and heiress made a glittering appearance.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

A hot and cool look from rapper Ice Spice.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Jordan Strauss, AP

One of the last to arrive (of course) although, overheard on the red carpet, Swift’s watch choker was perfectly on time.



