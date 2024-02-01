Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The 66th Grammy Awards are taking place on Monday, February 5 NZT, here’s everything you need to know including how Kiwis can watch the red carpet and awards ceremony, who is hosting and which superstars are the nominee faves this year.

The 66th Grammy Awards are mere days away and if you’re a huge music fan, or simply tuning in for the red carpet looks, there are a few things you need to know before Monday.

Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, in true Grammy style, the majority of the awards will be handed out at the Premiere Ceremony which starts at 2pm NZT — which will be streamed for viewers on YouTube.

As for the main event, it looks slightly different this year with the Recording Academy announcing in June that the Grammys are adding three new categories: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.

They also made a huge statement in regards to AI, with Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr telling AP that Grammy nominees and winners must be human creators. Put simply, this means AI, or music that contains AI-created elements, can be considered for a nomination, however if successful in landing a nomination, the Academy will not acknowledge the AI portion of the nod.

Trevor Noah will host the event again. Photo / AP

So, what else do you need to know ahead of the show?

Who is hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Returning for a fourth year of hosting fun is the Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah.

Having recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, the star could see another award season win as he is Grammy nominated for Best Comedy Album.

Joining the star on the stage will be a revolving range of presenters including Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie. Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson and Oprah Winfrey have also been named as presenters.

Who will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

While we all look forward to finding out who will win this year’s awards, there is no denying the performances are a highlight of the show and Monday has a pretty impressive line up.

Popstar Dua Lipa will take the stage as well as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish while Joni Mitchell will make her Grammy debut.

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billy Joel, Travis Scott, SZA, and U2 have also been announced as performers, with speculation even Taylor Swift could make an appearance, with CBS having promoted the fact that she will be “in the building” to accept any possible award wins.

Catch @DUALIPA take the #GRAMMYs stage in 3 days or she'll go Houdini. 🫣



🎶 Tune in on Feb. 4th to watch the 66th GRAMMY Awards on @CBS and @paramountplus!



See the 66th GRAMMYs performers: https://t.co/vY1IYopuYR pic.twitter.com/2sVuARDyfB — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 1, 2024

Who are the Grammy nominee favourites?

SZA is this year’s leading nominee with a total of nine nods, including Album of the Year for SOS and Song of the Year for Kill Bill — a revenge anthem with an R&B ballad. The song was SZA’s first number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Hot 100 charts. It went on to spend eight weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 before her April 2023 remix with Doja Cat pushed it to number one.

Other nominees to watch include Swift, whose Midnights album is also nominated for Album of the Year and if she wins it would be her fourth time winning the award setting a new record. Swift’s Anti-Hero is also up for Record and/or Song of the Year — a first in her career.

Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét and Billie Eilish will be competing against the popular female artists for Record of the Year.

Elsewhere, Batiste is a favourite to win being the only male performer to get six nominations or more in this year’s awards. As well as Record of the Year for Worship, his hit song Butterfly is up for Song of the Year and World Music Radio is up for Album of the Year.

SZA is nominated for nine Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

How can I watch the Grammy Awards in NZ?

The show starts at 1pm NZT on Monday, February 5.

TVNZ and Three will not stream the event, however Kiwis can tune in via the Paramount+ app or website, or watch on YouTube TV.

Performances and highlights will be available to watch at live.grammy.com.

If you aren’t able to tune into the event itself, never fear, the Herald will be offering up-to-date red carpet and award show coverage throughout the day.

Full list of Grammy Award nominations

Record of the Year

“Worship” — Jon Batiste

”Not Strong Enough” — Boygenius

”Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

”What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish

”On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

”Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

”Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

”Kill Bill” — SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

The Record — Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

”Dance The Night” (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

”Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

”What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo-

(Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray

”Miracle” — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

”Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue

”One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

”Rush” — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest for Fire — Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters

Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons — Metallica

This Is Why — Paramore

In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

The Record — Boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

Jaguar II — Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

”Attention” — Doja Cat

”Spin Bout U” — Drake and 21 Savage

”All My Life” — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

”Low” — SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

”Barbie World” [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

”Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

”Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)

”Scientists & Engineers” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue

Live at the Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You’re the One — Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner — Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

Génesis — Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” — Asake and Olamide

”City Boys” — Burna Boy

”Unavailable” — Davido featuring Musa Keys

”Rush” — Ayra Starr

”Water” — Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.



