"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

The organisers of the Grammy Awards have stepped up security in a bid to avoid "controversial scenes".

The star-studded event is being staged at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday local time, and the organisers are being particularly cautious in their preparations following the controversy at last weekend's Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: "There have been frantic meetings all week to ensure that the show goes smoothly and there are no controversial scenes.

"Organisers have had enough trouble getting the show off the ground with the pandemic to contend with, so adding this into the mix has been a huge pressure."

Smith, 53, slapped Rock during the Oscars after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But the star-studded line-up of guests have all been warned that there's a "strict code of conduct" in place, and a repeat of last weekend's controversy won't be tolerated.

The insider said: "Everyone attending knows there is a strict code of conduct and if they don't abide to it, they'll be kicked out."

Comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammys this year. Photo / Getty Images

The ceremony is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

The stand-up star recently revealed that he can't wait to take to the stage and he's relished working with the behind-the-scenes team.

He told Variety: "I've been lucky enough to be asked to work on awards shows before, and the reason I agreed to this one is because of the team working on it.

"People don't understand how important the teams are: You have to trust the director and the showrunner and they have to trust you, everybody's working together. And I really trust Ben Winston and the team."