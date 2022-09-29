Voyager 2022 media awards
Entertainment

Graham Norton: We should talk to people we disagree with - even JK Rowling

11 minutes to read
The Times
By Jonathan Dean

The presenter on the perils of the modern chat show, cancel culture and why he can't find right-wing guests.

Graham Norton's red sofa is the glittering red carpet of chat shows — how else to

