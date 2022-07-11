Graham Norton has never publicly revealed who his current partner is. Photo / Getty Images

TV presenter Graham Norton has reportedly wed his long-term partner, celebrating the nuptials with an exclusive party in west Cork.

The Irish Examiner reports the 59-year-old TV star and his partner, who he's never publicly named, were already legally married before the weekend celebrations at four-star venue Bantry House, a stately home that dates back centuries and overlooks Bantry Bay.

Around 120 guests are believed to have attended the blessing ceremony and following party, with Scottish singer Lulu performing a set and drag queen Panti Bliss acting as DJ.

The Evening Standard reports the party continued the following day, with several marquees set up outside Norton's home in Ahakista.

While Norton spends much of his popular eponymous TV show grilling celebrity guests about their personal lives, the presenter has been tight-lipped about his own.

He's never publicly revealed who his current partner is, but has previously dated Trevor Patterson, who later complained Norton put his dogs before him, and marketing consultant Andrew Smith.

Norton once told the Sunday Mirror that ex-boyfriends grew to "loathe" attending events with him because they "hadn't earned it for themselves".