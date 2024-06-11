Sandra Bullock (left) and Nicole Kidman were the lead stars in Practical Magic (1998). Photo / Warner Bros

The magical, macabre film with a cult following is getting a sequel, with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock understood to be in talks to return for a follow up to Practical Magic.

A definitive, genre-melding film of the late 1990s – witches, zombies, curses, romance, pancakes, Faith Hill – is set to be reprised with a new instalment.

Warner Brothers is reviving the property, and has confirmed it will be producing a sequel to Practical Magic, the 1998 film by Griffin Dunne (who recently released his memoir, detailing growing up in Hollywood).

Set in a small Massachusetts town, the original starred Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn, Goran Visnjic, plus a young Evan Rachel Wood.

Leads from the first film, as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, Kidman and Bullock are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles. And Warner Brothers seems to be lining up much of the original team.

Variety has said the screenplay will be written by Akiva Goldsman (The Client, A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man) who co-wrote Practical Magic.

The outlet is also reporting Kidman and Bullock are expected to be involved in producing roles, lending their star power to the production; Hollywood heavyweight, Denise Di Novi, who produced the first film – as well as everything from Heathers, Edward Scissorhands and Little Women to Crazy, Stupid, Love and Focus – is understood to be joining them.

Though the movie, based on a 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman, opened in the top box office spot, the global take came short of its production budget and the critical reception at the time was mixed.

Stockard Channing (left) and Dianne Wiest were among the cast for Practical Magic. Photo / Warner Bros

However, it developed a cult following and has been revisited in recent years – Vogue called it a “classic”, The Cut celebrated its 25th anniversary with a lengthy rewatch, and Channing sat down in 2020 with Vulture to reflect on filming.

It’s arguably not just a chick flick.

Practical Magic was largely billed as a supernatural romance, but the original film is a far richer text than some might assume, grappling with intergenerational trauma (and curses), social exclusion, prejudice and acceptance, family bonds and fate, the idea of true love and the morality of vengeance.

Recently it’s found a new audience, as younger generations discovered the film and shared clips and stills on social media, with the costumes and aesthetic characterisation proving popular Pinterest fodder.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are expected to be involved in producing roles for the sequel to Practical Magic. Photo / Warner Bros

Nostalgia for the 1990s is spellbinding, so a sequel is well-timed.

With the women involved and the feminist tone of the first film – not to mention the long history and symbology around witches and societal tensions – one can expect these themes may be explored in the new film.

Practical Magic author has published a sequel, The Book of Magic, in 2021, and two prequels, The Rules of Magic and Magic Lessons, in 2017 and 2020 respectively. Will the new film translate any of these to screen? We’ll wait and see.

Given the plot of the original film, it’s unlikely Visnjic will be back as the dashing, dastardly Jimmy Angelov – although wouldn’t that be a good twist?

