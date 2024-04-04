Joel Madden and Nicole Richie attended the premiere of her new film together along with their two children. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Richie’s teenage kids have made a rare public appearance, stepping out with their famous mother for her movie premiere.

Richie shares daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, with her husband musician Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, and they appeared to support her new film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead on the red carpet on Tuesday.

The family wore matching black outfits while posing on the carpet for photos at The Grove in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden appeared at the LA premiere for Richie's new film. Photo / Getty Images

Richie herself, 42, wore a black mini dress with matching pumps, while Madden, 45, went for a more casual look pairing a graphic T-shirt with a baseball cap.

Daughter Harlow wore leather pants with sneakers and a strapless corset, while her younger brother Sparrow wore a black polo shirt and jeans.

Fans were surprised to see the family photos, with one realising, “I don’t think I have ever seen her son before”, as the images were shared online.

Singer Lionel Richie was also in attendance, along with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi and his ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie. His other daugher Sofia Richie did not join in with the family photos on the carpet, but was “excited” to be there, sharing photos from inside the film premiere.

Sofia, 25, is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

The couple announced their baby news in January this year, with Sofia explaining why she kept it a secret for some time during “so many milestones and ... so many tests”.

Speaking to Vogue, she admitted, “Pregnancy is really scary. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Her sister has famously also kept her children’s lives private, rarely showing their faces on her social media profiles.

Nicole Richie shared a photo of Harlow at a nail salon last year, as well as sharing a glimpse of how her family celebrated Mother’s Day.

Nicole Richie and Madden have been married since 2010.

Sofia and her husband married in April 2023 in a luxurious ceremony in France.