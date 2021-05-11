Goldie Hawn reveals she battled depression at the height of her career

Goldie Hawn shared that she suffered from depression when she was younger during a new interview. Photo / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn shared that she suffered from depression when she was younger during a new interview. Photo / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn battled depression at the height of her career.

The 75-year-old actress rose to fame after receiving the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1969 film, Cactus Flower.

But Goldie has now admitted that time in her life wasn't the happiest, as she was battling with her mental health behind the scenes.

She said: "When I was young, [I felt] I became depressed. I was 21 and I

was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing - I didn't necessarily want that. Now in doing so, I was very depressed. And I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist."

The actress landed her first starring role after moving to California to pursue a career in dance in 1966 and things skyrocketed from there, even though she had no intention of becoming a star.

'This is extremely important.'@goldiehawn opens up about her depression at the age of 21 as she discusses tools that children can use to help their mental health.



She explains the importance of 'knowledge and understanding' of mental health. pic.twitter.com/bOyrTPs7pt — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 11, 2021

She added: "Unfortunately, I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home … I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was that I was a dancer and then things changed."

And although things are better for Goldie now, the Overboard star still wants to help others who are feeling "low, depressed, or anxious".

Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she said: "So, for every one of us, we may have a different reason why we feel low, depressed, anxious … a lot of these things. If you really are unhappy, we do need to be able to tender ourselves to go to a doctor. Don't be embarrassed. Mental health is real … We should never be ashamed to say, 'I'm feeling sad.' "

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.