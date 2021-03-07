Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called out the HFPA during the ceremony last week, demanding more diversity. Photo / Christopher Polk, NBC, Getty Images

Facing heightened scrutiny around its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate "transformational change" and reforms.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement on Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organisation in addition to increasing transparency around its operations.

A statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). pic.twitter.com/R81QjEMgK5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 7, 2021

The 87-member group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organisation and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations.

In the lead up to the 2021 Golden Globes last weekend, a series of exposes in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times gave the group an unflattering spotlight for its lack of Black members and financial practices. The Times interviewed more than 50 people with knowledge of the HFPA and its practices and examined court documents, financial statements and internal communications. The Times claimed the evidence painted "a picture of an embattled organisation still struggling to shake its reputation as a group whose awards or nominations can be influenced with expensive junkets and publicity swag".

HFPA members Helen Hoehne, Meher Tatna and Ali Sar took to the stage at last week's Award ceremony to address the controversy. Photo / Christopher Polk, NBC, Getty

The scrutiny in the lead up to last week's show led to widespread criticism from those in the entertainment industry. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called for change on the broadcast, as did award winners of the night like Jane Fonda and Dan Levy. Three HFPA members took the stage during the low-rated show to acknowledge the controversy.

"I would be doing the core values of Schitt’s Creek a disservice by not adding my voice to the timely and necessary conversation calling for a more inclusive HFPA." In an exclusive interview, @danjlevy on his look—and a message for the HFPA. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/fDYY0MWixK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 1, 2021

The Time's Up Foundation issued a statement in response to the organisation's new game plan expressing scepticism that the HFPA will fix its problems and demanding more specific details, timetables and firm commitments.

Time's Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said that "the clock is ticking".