Golden Globes 2022: Full nominations list, winners as they happen - Kiwi filmmaker Jane Campion wins top two Globe Globe awards for The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion wins Best Director of a Motion Picture Golden Globe for The Power of the Dog. Photo / Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

This year marks a very different Golden Globe Awards than the glitzy event we have become used to over the years.

With a barrage of backlash over the lack of diversity among nominees and judges the Globes have been boycotted by almost every celebrity who has received a nod.

The lack of attendees, combined with the spectre of Covid-19 has led organisers to cancel the event itself this year, choosing instead to simply announce winners online.

So, while the excitement levels around the Awards themselves will be a shadow of yesteryear we are still excited to see who takes home a Globe, especially with Jane Campion's Power of the Dog looking poised to dominate. Stay tuned as we reveal the winners below, as they happen.

Golden Globes 2022: Winners and nominees

Jane Campion took out Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons. Photo / Supplied

Best motion picture - drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog - winner

Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story wins the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Photo / Supplied.

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story - winner

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - winner

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard - winner

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - winner

Andrew Garfield wins for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Tick...Tick...BOOM! Photo / Getty Images

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! - winner

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - winner

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Kodi Smit-McPhee wins for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. Photo / Supplied

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - winner

Best director - motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - winner

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay - motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast - winner

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture - animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures - winner

Fleem Neon

Luca, Pixar

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture - foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car - winner

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best original score - motion picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer - winner

Best original song - motion picture

Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson

Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King

No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - winner

Best TV series - drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession - winner

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose - winner

Jeremy Strong takes the Globe for Best Actor, TV Drama for his performance as Kendall, the prodigal son in the Roy family in Succession. Photo / Supplied

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession - winner

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series - musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks - winner

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks - winner

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - winner

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad - winner

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - winner

Michael Keaton wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his brilliant turn as a small town doctor in Dopesick. Photo / Getty Images

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - winner

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Sarah Snook wins Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie! She's a first timer for the Golden Globes, winning for her portrayal as a shrewd heiress in Succession. Photo / Getty Images

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession - winner

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game - winner