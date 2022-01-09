Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EntertainmentUpdated

Golden Globes 2022: Full nominations list, winners as they happen - Kiwi filmmaker Jane Campion wins top two Globe Globe awards for The Power of the Dog

5 minutes to read
Jane Campion wins Best Director of a Motion Picture Golden Globe for The Power of the Dog. Photo / Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jane Campion wins Best Director of a Motion Picture Golden Globe for The Power of the Dog. Photo / Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

NZ Herald

This year marks a very different Golden Globe Awards than the glitzy event we have become used to over the years.

With a barrage of backlash over the lack of diversity among nominees and judges the Globes have been boycotted by almost every celebrity who has received a nod.

The lack of attendees, combined with the spectre of Covid-19 has led organisers to cancel the event itself this year, choosing instead to simply announce winners online.

So, while the excitement levels around the Awards themselves will be a shadow of yesteryear we are still excited to see who takes home a Globe, especially with Jane Campion's Power of the Dog looking poised to dominate. Stay tuned as we reveal the winners below, as they happen.

Golden Globes 2022: Winners and nominees

Jane Campion took out Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons. Photo / Supplied
Jane Campion took out Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons. Photo / Supplied

Best motion picture - drama

Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog - winner

Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story wins the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Photo / Supplied.
Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story wins the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Photo / Supplied.

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story - winner

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - winner
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard - winner
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - winner

Andrew Garfield wins for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Tick...Tick...BOOM! Photo / Getty Images
Andrew Garfield wins for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Tick...Tick...BOOM! Photo / Getty Images

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! - winner
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - winner
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Kodi Smit-McPhee wins for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. Photo / Supplied
Kodi Smit-McPhee wins for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. Photo / Supplied

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - winner

Best director - motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - winner
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay - motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast - winner
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture - animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures - winner
Fleem Neon
Luca, Pixar
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture - foreign language

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car - winner
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

Best original score - motion picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer - winner

Best original song - motion picture

Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - winner

Best TV series - drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession - winner

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose - winner

Jeremy Strong takes the Globe for Best Actor, TV Drama for his performance as Kendall, the prodigal son in the Roy family in Succession. Photo / Supplied
Jeremy Strong takes the Globe for Best Actor, TV Drama for his performance as Kendall, the prodigal son in the Roy family in Succession. Photo / Supplied

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession - winner
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series - musical or comedy

The Great
Hacks - winner
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks - winner

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - winner

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad - winner

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - winner

Michael Keaton wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his brilliant turn as a small town doctor in Dopesick. Photo / Getty Images
Michael Keaton wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his brilliant turn as a small town doctor in Dopesick. Photo / Getty Images

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - winner
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Sarah Snook wins Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie! She's a first timer for the Golden Globes, winning for her portrayal as a shrewd heiress in Succession. Photo / Getty Images
Sarah Snook wins Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie! She's a first timer for the Golden Globes, winning for her portrayal as a shrewd heiress in Succession. Photo / Getty Images

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession - winner
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game - winner