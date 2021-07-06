Gigi Hadid writes open letter to the press about her daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has pleaded with paparazzi to blur her daughter's face. Photo / Instagram

Gigi Hadid has written an honest, open letter to the press about her daughter Khai Malik.

The letter specifically addresses the "paparazzi, press & fan accounts".

In it, Gigi ponders the future of her daughter, whom she shares with Zayn Malik, 28.

The supermodel, 26, welcomed Khai into the world in September last year, and although she has often shared adorable photos of her on Instagram, she has never once shared a photo of her face.

Keeping her daughter shielded from the world is impossible, which Gigi recognises, but she asked people to not share photos of Khai's face when the opportunity may arise.

Gigi Hadid has pleaded with the press and paparazzi to blur her daughter's face in photos. Photo / Instagram

"As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Gigi began, adding that as Khai has gotten older, she wants her sunshade up on her stroller while Gigi walks the streets of New York.

"She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures," Gigi wrote.

In her letter, she also discusses the laws that vary state by state with regard to paparazzi photos of kids.

Gigi often blurs her daughter in photos, and never shows her face. Photo / Instagram

"I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred – but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images."

Gigi insisted: "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.

"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it's an extra effort – but as a new mum, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do … and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."

She later thanks the paparazzi who have already respected her privacy.

"I see you and I appreciate it," she said.

"For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting … it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often.

"I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G."