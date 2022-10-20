Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Ghosts, gods and the Sisters of Mercy: Guitarist Ben Christo talks before their NZ shows.

Karl Puschmann
By
4 mins to read
The Sisters of Mercy's enigmatic frontman Andrew Eldritch.

The Sisters of Mercy's enigmatic frontman Andrew Eldritch.

Ben Christo is in mid-flow, eloquently pontificating on religion and the supernatural and people's need to believe in something when suddenly the Zoom screen goes completely black.

There is no frozen screen or stuck picture.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment