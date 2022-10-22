Davis discussed her memories of Brad Pitt’s Thelma & Louise audition. Photo / Supplied

Geena Davis has revealed the actor who was frustrated that Brad Pitt was cast opposite her in iconic movie Thelma & Louise instead of him.

The Oscar-winner starred alongside Susan Sarandon in the 1991 Ridley Scott classic about two friends who go on the run from the law after a fishing trip ends in death.

During an appearance on UK program The Graham Norton Show, Davis discussed her memories of Pitt’s audition for the role of JD, her character’s love interest. She also spoke about the future A-listers he beat to land the part.

“Each of them were very handsome,” the Beetlejuice star said.

“They all had brown hair and were very talented. I didn’t care who it was going to be.

“Then the fourth one comes in, and it’s Brad Pitt. He’s so charismatic and so incredibly talented that I was screwing up his audition.”

Davis said she was so mesmerised by the Fight Club actor that she forgot her line.

Then when The Fly actor was asked for her opinion on the finalists, she gave “the blond one” as her hands-down pick.

Although she didn’t know who the other finalists were at the time, Davis revealed that they included Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and Grant Show of Melrose Place fame.

The A League of Their Own star ended up having a chance encounter with the fourth finalist when she sat next to him on a flight from Europe to LA.

“This gentleman was very friendly and great,” she recalled.

“And finally he said, ‘You know, I hate Brad Pitt.’ I said, ‘No, you don’t — he’s, like, a really good friend of yours.’ He said, ‘No, I hate him, because he got the part.’ "

“I said, ‘Oh, did you want the part?’ And he said, ‘You couldn’t tell when I auditioned with you?’ And it was George Clooney.”

Norton asked: “And you didn’t remember him at all?” to which Davis replied: “No!”

Clooney and Pitt have since become friends, starring opposite each other in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

Last month, Pitt named Clooney as one of his picks for most handsome man in the world in an interview with Vogue.

“If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f**ker because why not?” the Inglourious Basterds star said.

“Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”