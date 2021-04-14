Gate-crasher Ipu Laga'aia centre stage again

From left to right, Rutene Spooner, Ipu Laga'aia and Chris McRae in rehearsal at the Pitt St Methodist Church. Photo / Alex Burton

From left to right, Rutene Spooner, Ipu Laga'aia and Chris McRae in rehearsal at the Pitt St Methodist Church. Photo / Alex Burton

Ipu Laga'aia will always be remembered for gate-crashing Dame Kiri Te Kanawa's gig in November 2019 when the Aotea Centre theatre was renamed in her honour. Her former student brought his own accompaniment back then — a guitar for his Spanish-style song, to which Dame Kiri danced the Flamenco.

Now Laga'aia is part of a line-up of some of Aotearoa's most accomplished performers: Sophie Morris (Mamma Mia, Cats, Grease), Rutene Spooner (Modern Maori Quartet), Chris McRae (Tosca, Don Pasquale, La Boheme) and Laughton Kora (founder and lead singer of Wellington band Kora).

The New Zealand string quartet, four suits and a soprano rehearse for their upcoming nationwide tour at the Pitt St Methodist Church. Photo / Alex Burton

This time the accompaniment is the New Zealand String Quartet, Four Suits and a Soprano, the chamber ensemble who have wowed audiences around the globe. They head on a nationwide tour this month until the end of May.

Laga'aia may always be remembered for his gate-crashing, but now he'll be creating new musical memories.

• Tickets are available through Ticketek and Ticketmaster.