Games of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon drops first trailer

The first look at the prequel to the iconic series has been revealed. Photo / Supplied

The long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones has released a gripping new trailer.

It's the first look at the series titled House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of the hit HBO show.

According to the Sun, filming began earlier this year - and now fans have been given their first glimpse at what's in store for the series starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Emma D'Arcy.

And the trailer reveals plenty of drama from epic sword fight scenes to jousting contests.

Former The Crown and Doctor Who star Smith narrates the voiceover as the dark scenes play out on screen, saying, "Gods … Kings … fire … and blood.

"Dreams didn't make us Kings … Dragons did."

While he says the final line, the infamous Iron Throne is seen, before the House of the Dragon symbol explodes onto the screen in a ball of fire.

Smith, 38, plays King Viserys Targaryen's younger brother Prince Daemon Targaryen. Meanwhile D'Arcy, 28, will star as the king's daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The remaining cast includes Rhys Ifans as the "Hand of the King" and close counsellor of King Viserys, Otto Hightower, and Olivia Cooke, who will play Otto's daughter Alicent Hightower.

Steve Toussaint will star as legendary seafarer Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as The Sea Snake, while Paddy Considine plays King Viserys. Eve Best stars as Princess Rhanys Velaryon and Crazy Rich Asians star Sonoya Mizuno plays Daemon's ally Mysaria.

The first details revealed about the plot of the sequel suggest that it will explore how the House of the Dragon begins to fall apart - and the Dance of the Dragons civil war begins.

Also set to be revealed is the story of how King's Landing was built, as well as some of the other origin stories of the iconic Houses seen in the original HBO series.

• House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on January 1, 2022