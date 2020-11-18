Game review: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Your lounge is the race track in the Nintendo Switch game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Out now. Photo: Nintendo

Mario races off the TV screen and onto the floor of your real-life house in the latest entry in Nintendo's Mario Kart series.

He's raced underwater, in zero gravity and in space, but thanks to Augmented Reality (AR) this is without doubt the most innovative and fun leap forward for the series.

That's because this time you lay out a course with the included gates and signs and then drive a remote-controlled car equipped with an AR camera to race around your lounge.

The car is a replica of Mario in his kart (Luigi is also available) that you drive with your Switch controller. It looks great and is incredibly sturdy. As are the industrial-strength cardboard signs that are quick to set up and tear down again when you've finished playing.

Through the magic of AR, your lounge springs to life onscreen. The course e is full of rival racers, weather conditions, fancy graphical overlays and, of course, the series trademarked weaponry.

It's truly impressive. As is the sense of speed you get. On screen, Home Circuit is exhilarating, making each race a fast and furious sprint to the finish. But tear your eyes off the screen and you'll see the real-life kart tootling along your carpet at a steady, if rather sedate, pace. The kart handles driving on carpets with no problems at all.

The remote-controlled car used in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Out now on Nintendo Switch.

There's a lot to keep you racing here, with eight cups, time trials and a world of onscreen unlockables to collect. But what will bring you back is that it's just plain fun. It's a novelty, for sure, but one that's a delight every time you play.

Home Circuit is not going to overtake the main franchise but for some casual Sunday driving it takes the chequered flag.

Game: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Rating: G

Verdict: Offers fast and furious racing right there on your floor.