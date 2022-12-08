Gal Gadot’s awkward post day before Wonder Woman 3 axed

Gal Gadot stars in Wonder Woman 1984. Photo / Supplied

The Wonder Woman film franchise is dead in the water, according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter today claims that the next planned instalment in the Wonder Woman series, Wonder Woman 3, is “not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation”.

But the news comes just a day after Wonder Woman herself, actress Gal Gadot, posted a gushing social media tribute to the character she’s played across almost half a dozen films in the DC Universe, promising fans she can’t wait to “share her next chapter with YOU.”

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

The first Wonder Woman film was a huge commercial and critical success upon its release in 2017, earning more than US$800m at the global box office.

The 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, copped more middling reviews and earned just US$169m against a US$200m budget, albeit also released to streaming in the midst of the pandemic as people stayed away from cinemas.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the director of both those films, Patty Jenkins, recently submitted her treatment for a third Wonder Woman film to Warner Bros bosses – who told her it did not fit in with the new plans for the DC Comics universe.

Given Gadot’s promise to “share (Wonder Woman’s) next chapter” with fans, it’s possible we could see the character return in other films across the DC slate: Wonder Woman has already appeared in Batman Vs. Superman plus two Justice League films.

In fact, Gadot’s set to make a small appearance as Wonder Woman in DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, out next March.