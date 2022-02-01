Kyle Sandilands storms out after on-air fight with Jackie O. Video / Kyle & Jackie O

Controversial Australian radio DJ and former Idol judge, Kyle Sandilands caused quite a stir on his breakfast radio show this morning. The Kyle and Jackie O Show, on the KIIS radio network, is one of the most popular radio shows in Australia and the duo have been working together for more than 20 years.

This morning, however, things took a sour turn.

Sandilands stormed out minutes into this morning's episode, labelling his co-host an "idiot" and ordering her to "do the show by yourself".

Sandilands went on an extraordinary 12-minute rant after he, Jackie O and newsreader Brooklyn Ross opened today's show by discussing the news that former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian allegedly once called Prime Minister Scott Morrison a "horrible, horrible person" in a text message.

The drama occured while the team discussed news former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian allegedly once called PM Scott Morrison a "horrible, horrible person". Photo / Getty Images

Berejiklian says she has "no recollection" of sending the message.

"This is the biggest news in Australia, and it's all over nothing. So what if the ex-Premier called the prime minister a horrible, horrible person? I've called everyone here an effing c in text messages. I wouldn't be surprised if Gladys was just pacifying whatever loser minister she was talking to," Sandilands began.

"This is not real news. Don't make up fictitious bulls**t drama over nothing."

Jackie O took a counter argument, pointing out the newsworthiness of a state Premier allegedly slamming the Prime Minister – which further infuriated Sandilands. "We don't have to run around every time some c***sucker from the ABC asks a question," he said, apparently a mistaken reference to Network 10 political editor Peter van Onselen, who asked the PM about the alleged texts yesterday.

A furious Kyle Sandilands stormed out minutes into this morning's episode, labelling his co-host an "idiot" and ordering her to "do the show by yourself". Photo / Twitter

"I'm angry. This is the way the world has been ruined – by d***heads on the news turning these things into bulls**t moments," he said, his expletives apparently too fast for the show's censors to catch.

"Can I tell you why we care?" offered Ross.

"Yeah, because you're all f**kin' lazy loser journalists and you all type the same s**t," Sandilands shot back.

"You're so angry," sighed Jackie O, as the trio continued discussing whether or not the story was newsworthy – a topic that continued to infuriate Sandilands.

"You just show how dumb you all are, you idiots," he told his colleagues.

"Oh my God, what's up with you this morning?" asked Jackie O.

"I don't think you understand what I'm saying – I think you're just all real dumb," he said.

"I'm just asking you why you're so angry," she told him.

Newsreader Ross again offered his opinion about why the story was newsworthy – but a furious Kyle interjected and ordered him out of the studio.

"Just turn your mic off [expletive]. You're finished! Get out!"

"Are you serious? I don't understand," said Jackie O.

"I'm going home, F**K you. Do the show by yourself, what a f**king show it'll be," said Sandilands, storming out of the studio.

"OK, I think we'll take a short break, because I'm not even sure what happened. Did something happen before I got here? Was it all good?" Jackie O asked.

"I love him so much. I just wish he didn't get so worked up," said Ross.

Sandilands' walkout happened in the show's first segment this morning, around 6.15am, and he remained off-air for the remainder at the show. At 9am, Jackie O explained his absence, replaying the confrontation to listeners.

"You may have noticed Kyle's not here today. It all escalated for some reason, and it ended in Kyle walking out," she said.