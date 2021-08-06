Aussie radio star Jess Eva reveals mum's hilarious Covid QR code stuff-up

Most of us have got the hang of scanning using a Covid tracer app, but Aussie radio host Jess Eva reveals that her mum didn't quite grasp the facts. Photo / Getty Images

It's safe to assume that 18 months a lot of people around the world had never heard of a QR code, let alone used one. Especially older members of the community, not as used to technology.

It is not hard to imagine that some people have had a bit of trouble getting their head around how QR codes work. Case in point, Australian radio DJ Jess Eva's mum.

The "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here" star and Triple M radio host shared on Instagram how her mum hadn't quite got the hang of how QR codes were supposed to be used.

"Sorry to sound dumb, but I'm not sure who to ask," the message from Jess' mum began.

"Who do I send all those photos of the QR codes to?

"I keep taking the pictures of them. Me bloody phone's full of them.

"I haven't had any information from government texts or anything to say what to do with it, and I don't want my phone full of it."

"Are you joking?" was Jess' reply, along with a series of laughing emojis.

"About what?" her mum responded.

In the caption Jess wrote: "OMG Mum! Maybe there needs to be more explanation for our older friends re – QR codes."

Using a QR code involves opening your smart phone camera and allowing it to "scan" the barcode until a web link pops up, or, for Covid tracing in New Zealand, we are encouraged to use the NZ Covid Tracer App that scans and registers the QR code on the spot.

But the mistake made by Jess' mum – taking photos of the codes rather then allowing your phone to scan them – got a hilarious response from the reality star's followers who labelled it "iconic".

"OMG bless her cotton socks," one person wrote.

"Oh bless her, trying to do the right thing!" another commented.

Others commented that the radio host's mum wasn't alone in getting confused about the lockdown rules – and that it would probably still be helpful to Covid tracers if needed.

"The bonus is, at least it has the day and time that she was at each QR code, so it's still traceable!" one commenter helpfully pointed out.

"This is gold, gotta love our parents. My dad hasn't left the house since lockdown, he thinks you can't leave the house and has no idea why shops are open," one person wrote.