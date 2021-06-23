'Furious' Britney Spears finally speaks for herself in conservatorship case: 'I want my life back'

Britney Spears' long-awaited court appearance in her conservatorship battle. Video / Twitter

Britney Spears has finally spoken out in court amid her conservatorship battle - and now details have emerged as to what exactly she said.

"The people who did this to me should not be able to get away and walk away easily," she declared.

Spears has told the court she couldn't have autonomy of her own body, having been told she was not allowed to get married or have another child.

An IUD was implanted against her will, the court heard.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

And Spears spoke about the amount of time she currently spends in therapy, saying she was made to visit a Westlake, California facility where her team allegedly knew photographers would be present to take unflattering pictures.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help."

Fellow celebrities have come out in support of Spears amid the hearing. Singer Halsey tweeted her support, writing, "F*** anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person's reproductive health."

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

"I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed," Spears said.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

"The last time I spoke to you [the judge] … made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes."

Spears said she hadn't told the public about how she felt because she "honestly didn't think anyone would believe me."

"I thought people would make fun of me. I'm just want my life back. It's enough.

"All I would honestly like to sue my family [and] share my story with the world."

Spears is seeking to end her conservatorship without evaluation from medical professionals: "I have done enough.

"Ma'am, I'm not here to be a slave. I can say no to a dance move."

She revealed that the same woman had been giving her medication for eight years.

"I was out on lithium. They took me off my same drugs for five years and put me on lithium ... it is a strong drug ... it was like I was drunk."

Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, has reportedly been helping "break the ice" with the judge.

"Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well," a source told Page Six. "He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she's loved and supported by fans."

Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari has shared his support, posting a photo of himself wearing a #FreeBritney shirt. Photo / @samasghari

He posted a photo of himseld wearing a Free Britney tshirt before her hearing began.

Her father Jamie Spears has responded to the allegations of abuse in her dramatic testimony.

In a statement read by his lawyer, Spears said he was sorry to see his daughter suffering and "in so much pain".

"Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."

It comes after Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III, said she wanted to address the court directly and filed a request which was granted by Judge Brenda Penny at the Los Angeles County Court.

-- More to come