Full House opening credits featuring Bob Saget. Video / YouTube

Full House star Bob Saget may have died from a sudden medical emergency such as a heart attack or stroke, authorities believe.

Saget was found dead on a hotel bed by Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel security staff in Florida two days ago.

According to TMZ, the comedian was found lying face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest, and his right arm lying beside him.

Saget was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities now believe that his cause of his death could be a heart attack.

Police inquiries have already ruled out foul play.

The Sheriff's Department and the fire department had first responded to the hotel at around 4pm local time on Sunday.

Investigators say that it showed no indication of a disturbance or issue in the night.

Saget, who had performed a show in Jacksonville the night before, reportedly got into his hotel room at 2.17am.

Police are also said to be investigating reports that Saget may have been battling coronavirus in the lead up to his death.

After a preliminary autopsy took place on Monday, the medical examiner's office said that further studies and investigations into his death "may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."

They added that "a follow-up press statement will be released" when the report has been finalised.

Tributes from co-stars

The child stars of Full House, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, are among those to pay tribute to Saget, saying they were "deeply saddened" by the death of their on-screen father.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement.

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

The Olsen twins shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest TV daughter of Bob Saget's character Danny Tanner. They starred alongside Saget from 1987 to 1995.