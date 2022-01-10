Full House star Bob Saget's death: Olsen twins and John Stamos mourns the loss of friend and co-star

Full House opening credits featuring Bob Saget. Video / YouTube

The child stars of Full House, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, are "deeply saddened" by the death of co-star Bob Saget in a Florida hotel room.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement.

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

The Olsen twins shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest TV daughter of Bob Saget's character Danny Tanner. They starred alongside Saget from 1987 to 1995.

The cast of Full House, with Bob Saget in the middle.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to local law enforcement. He was 65.

Officials said that there were no signs of foul play but that his cause of death wasn't immediately clear.

Despite not being involved with the show's Netflix reboot, Fuller House, Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 35, continued to stay in touch with Saget over the years.

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen in 1988.

Meanwhile John Stamos, close friend and former co-star of the late Bob Saget, has spoken about the loss of the actor, found dead in Orlando yesterday.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos tweeted hours after the news broke.

"I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Stamos and Saget starred as best friends Jesse Katsopolis and Danny Tanner in Full House, between 1987 and 1995.

They both went on to reprise their roles in the Netflix reboot of the franchise, Fuller House, which ended in 2020, after a four-year run.

They were close friends off the screen for decades and often wished each other well on social media.

In August last year, Saget posted about Stamos on his birthday, referring to him as his "brother".

"Today is a special day. Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born," he wrote. "To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years."

"High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable. Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I'm not talkin' about his gift of looks. I'm talking' about the gift of his heart. I've learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays," the late star added.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday morning (local time).

The beloved comedian's cause of death has not yet been released but authorities have said there was no sign of foul play or drug use.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to announce his death, writing: "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet concluded.

The actor and comedian had been touring the country, stopping at multiple locations in Florida.

Saget was 65 years old.