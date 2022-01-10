Full House star, Bob Saget, has passed away aged 65

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel in Florida on Sunday, Jan 9, aged 65. Photo / Getty Images

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel in Florida on Sunday, Jan 9, aged 65. Photo / Getty Images

The TV dad we all loved has passed away. Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, has died suddenly.

According to TMZ the 65-year-old actor was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

TMZ reports that Saget was found in his hotel room by hotel staff who notified the Shreiff's Department and fire deparment. Tanner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding Saget's death still remain unclear.

Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner, the father who appeared opposite the Olsen twins in Full House, has died suddenly. Photo / Getty Images

The actor and comedian was in Florida for a comedy perfomance, part of a nationwide tour that Tanner began back in September last year.

Tanner was looking forward to upcoming shows in 2002, sharing a Tweet after his Jacksonville, Florida performance which red: Saget wrote, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s**t. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Saget was scheduled to continue his tour until May.

Further details to come.