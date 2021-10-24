Friends star James Michael Tyler dies at 59 following cancer battle

The beloved actor has passed away after battling prostate cancer. Photo / Supplied

Friends star James Michael Tyler has died at the age of 59, it's been confirmed.

The actor, who famously played Central Perk worker Gunther during the show's 10-year run, passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning following a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer.

The actor's representative confirmed the news to TMZ and shared a statement from the beloved actor's family.

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh "Friend"), from the hit series "Friends," but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband.

"Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but kept it private for 3 years.

